Support group

Information and Advice Sutton Bridge

The Curlew Centre 51 Bridge Road Sutton Bridge, Spalding, Lincolnshire,
PE12 9SA
0344 411 1444
www.citizensadvicesouthlincs.org.uk

About Information and Advice Sutton Bridge

Citizens Advice South Lincolnshire provides a gateway/triage service in Spalding, Holbeach, and Long Sutton for walk-in clients, followed by appointments when necessary. Sutton Bridge offers a free telephone for clients to contact Adviceline followed by a pre-arranged video link appointment. Specialist caseworkers are also available for complex debt, housing and welfare benefit problems, by appointment.

Who runs this service

  • Citizens Advice South Lincolnshire

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
