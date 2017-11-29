Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

Information and Advice

Age UK Tunbridge Wells, Wood Street, Tunbridge Wells, Kent,
TN1 2QS
01892 522591
www.ageuktunbridgewells.org.uk
info@ageuktw.org.uk

About Information and Advice

Age UK Tunbridge Wells provides confidential information and advice on issues that concern older people. These include benefits entitlement and the related applications. The service is provided over the phone in the first instance, but can be followed by a home visit or an appointment at the office. Age UK Tunbridge Wells also offer a confidential Advocacy service, which can support a person in making their views heard or in voicing a complaint.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Tunbridge Wells

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 55 and over who live within the Borough of Tunbridge Wells, including people in the early stages of dementia and their carers.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


