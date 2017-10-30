Offering support assistance and information for visually impaired residents in the London Borough of Sutton, their families, carers, health and social care professionals, employers and service providers. Sutton Vision services deal with the psychological and practical impact of visual impairment offering including information and advice advocacy in eye clinic settings; community low vision clinics; health and wellbeing programme; and social activities.
Support group
