Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Information and support for visually impaired

1st Floor 3 Robin Hood Lane, Sutton,
SM1 2SW
020 8409 7166
www.suttonvision.org.uk
info@suttonvision.org.uk

About Information and support for visually impaired

Offering support assistance and information for visually impaired residents in the London Borough of Sutton, their families, carers, health and social care professionals, employers and service providers. Sutton Vision services deal with the psychological and practical impact of visual impairment offering including information and advice advocacy in eye clinic settings; community low vision clinics; health and wellbeing programme; and social activities.

Who runs this service

  • Sutton Vision

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People who are registered blind or low vision, families, carers, professionals, the general public (eg employers)
  • London Borough of Sutton residents

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017