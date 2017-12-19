Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Bradbury House 12 Shakespeare Street, Nottingham, Nottinghamshire,
NG1 4FQ
0115 844 0011
www.ageuknotts.org.uk
info@ageuknotts.org.uk

The service offers free, professional and confidential advice via a local solicitor on all legal matters. They provide a wide range of legal advice for personal legal needs: preparation of wills, lasting powers of attorney, registration of enduring power of attorney, deputyship applications, questions relating to grants of probate, administering estates, inheritance tax enquiries, property queries, boundary disputes, care home fees, trust matters, divorce and relationship issues, family dispute, disputing a will, personal injury, employment law Issues, and other legal questions. This service is delivered in person via a 20-minute advice session or over the telephone by arrangement.

  • Age UK Nottingham & Nottinghamshire

  • Anyone aged 55 and above

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

