About Legal Advice

The service offers free, professional and confidential advice via a local solicitor on all legal matters. They provide a wide range of legal advice for personal legal needs: preparation of wills, lasting powers of attorney, registration of enduring power of attorney, deputyship applications, questions relating to grants of probate, administering estates, inheritance tax enquiries, property queries, boundary disputes, care home fees, trust matters, divorce and relationship issues, family dispute, disputing a will, personal injury, employment law Issues, and other legal questions. This service is delivered in person via a 20-minute advice session or over the telephone by arrangement.