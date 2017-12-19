Sheffield Carers Centre in partnership with Wrigleys Solicitors, is able to offer carers a free half-hour of advice with a solicitor, covering areas of personal law such as: making a Will; enduring Power of Attorney; setting up a Protective Trust; and other matters relating to someone's caring role. If, after receiving this advice, the carer needs to have some legal work done for them (for example making a Will), they will need to arrange for a solicitor of their choice to do this for them.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18