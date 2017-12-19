Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Bradbury House 12 Shakespeare Street, Nottingham, Nottinghamshire,
NG1 4FQ
0115 844 0011
www.ageuknotts.org.uk
info@ageuknotts.org.uk

The services offers money advice to enable people to manage their own money to help give them peace of mind. They do this by understanding personal circumstances and helping to provide people with information and tools to help them manage finances. They offer clear, unbiased information and advice in the following areas: budgeting advice, benefits advice, savings and investments, credit and borrowing, mortgages, and insurance. They can refer for specialist advice for additional support with the following: completion of benefit claim forms, financial advice regarding planning for the payment of care needs, and full range of services which may be of relevance to individual circumstances. This service is delivered by one-to-one sessions at their Head Office, Bradbury House or telephone advice sessions. Various appointments are available during the week.

  • Age UK Nottingham & Nottinghamshire

Support group

  • Anyone aged 55 and above

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

