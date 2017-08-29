About Solicitors

Only law firm in the UK specialising only in advice and support for those lacking mental capacity, their family members and carers. Over 30 years' experience and a large team of experienced and qualified staff; three external quality awards and listed as leading firm in the Legal 500 and Chambers 2016 directories. Free half hour of advice available for anyone contacting with an enquiry. Hugh Jones Solicitors often attend events to speak and give free advice to groups or organisations.