This service provides advice and support around eligibility for a range of disability and welfare benefits, as well as assisting with the application process. The service aims to help older people maximise their income so to enable them to remain living independently at home for as long as possible. It operates from offices in Chester and Ellesmere Port and can also offer home visits to people who require.
