Supporting You - Cheshire West

1B Pooltown Road Whitby, Ellesmere Port, Cheshire,
CH65 7AA
0151 348 8113
www.ageukcheshire.org.uk
supportingyou@ageukcheshire.org.uk

This service provides advice and support around eligibility for a range of disability and welfare benefits, as well as assisting with the application process. The service aims to help older people maximise their income so to enable them to remain living independently at home for as long as possible. It operates from offices in Chester and Ellesmere Port and can also offer home visits to people who require.

  • Age UK Cheshire

  • People aged over 55, residents of Cheshire West and Chester council, those who need help to apply for disability or means-tested benefit, anyone who wants to check their eligibility for benefits.
  • Residents of Cheshire West

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
