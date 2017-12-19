About The Open Door Project

The Open Door Project is available for people to receive free guidance, support; help with issues that may be causing stress and anxiety. These may include problems with benefits, housing issues, finding work, writing CV's, use of a phone, writing a letter, completing forms, drug and alcohol issues - help and information, budgeting, debt, etc. To this end the Centre employs a project worker who is able to help clients on a range of subjects.