Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

The Open Door Project

1 Great George Street, Colne, Lancashire,
BB8 0SQ
01282 860342
www.colneopendoorcentre.org.uk
manager@opendoorcentre.org.uk

About The Open Door Project

The Open Door Project is available for people to receive free guidance, support; help with issues that may be causing stress and anxiety. These may include problems with benefits, housing issues, finding work, writing CV's, use of a phone, writing a letter, completing forms, drug and alcohol issues - help and information, budgeting, debt, etc. To this end the Centre employs a project worker who is able to help clients on a range of subjects.

Who runs this service

  • Colne Open Door Centre

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Pimarily, but not exclusively, for the benefit of those who are marginalised and disadvantaged

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017