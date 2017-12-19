Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

Welfare Rights

143 Bewley Drive, Liverpool, Merseyside,
L32 9PE
0151 549 1412
www.knowsleycarers.co.uk
enquiries@knowsleycarers.co.uk

About Welfare Rights

The Welfare Rights Advisor is available to give support on benefits issues. and provide more information about the following: Disability Living Allowance (DLA); Attendance Allowance (AA); Carers Allowance (CA); Income Support (IS); Jobseekers Allowance (JSA); Employment Support Allowance (ESA); Pension Credits (PC) State Pension (SP); Personal Independence Payment (PIP); Universal Credit (UC). There are other benefits you may be able to claim, for instance: Housing Benefit (HB); Council Tax Benefit (CTB). Home visits can be provided if required. The welfare benefits service is an appointment only service.

Who runs this service

  • Knowsley Carers Centre

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Any adult carer
  • Residents of Knowsley only who registers with Knowsley Carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
