About Welfare Rights

The Welfare Rights Advisor is available to give support on benefits issues. and provide more information about the following: Disability Living Allowance (DLA); Attendance Allowance (AA); Carers Allowance (CA); Income Support (IS); Jobseekers Allowance (JSA); Employment Support Allowance (ESA); Pension Credits (PC) State Pension (SP); Personal Independence Payment (PIP); Universal Credit (UC). There are other benefits you may be able to claim, for instance: Housing Benefit (HB); Council Tax Benefit (CTB). Home visits can be provided if required. The welfare benefits service is an appointment only service.