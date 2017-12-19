About Care Navigation South Staffs

The Care Navigation Service has been developed to support older people to keep healthy, safe and independent in their own home. Care Navigation brings all of the professionals together, in one place, and with access to the right information, to ensure that vulnerable older people get the right care, at the right place, at the right time. The aim of the service is to work alongside local health care, social care, and third sector teams and provide 'supported signposting' for local, frail, older people, some with long term health conditions and enable them to live more independent, healthier lives. This is a free service which supports older people who are undergoing change in their lives and may need information and help accessing services. This should enable the most appropriate care and support is provided by the right practitioner at the right time.