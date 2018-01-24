Combined Veterans support is available to those living Plymouth, Cornwall & the isles of Scilly and contains the following: Get F+T; Supporting individuals to embrace technology; courses will be running throughout Cornwall and are open to Aged Veterans, their carers & their families. The courses will look at staying online, using technology, emailing, using comparison websites, future planning and online advice. Active Plus; Active Plus are a local organisation that motivates and builds confidence. The courses are delivered by injured military veterans and are a fun and informative way to meet new people and try something new. The service also provides; Access to the statutory Carers Assessment ; Help to access Carers Personal Budget (if eligible); Tailored Support and assistance for the person who is caring; Access to carers support groups; Access to workshop based; Information activities; Carers Newsletter and Carers Card for local discounts (Plymouth).
