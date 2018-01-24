Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Combined Cornwall & Devon Veteran Support

Guild House 156 Mannamead Road, Plymouth, Devon,
PL3 5QL
01752 201890
www.improvinglivesplymouth.org.uk
agedveterans@improvinglivesplymouth.org.uk

Combined Veterans support is available to those living Plymouth, Cornwall & the isles of Scilly and contains the following: Get F+T; Supporting individuals to embrace technology; courses will be running throughout Cornwall and are open to Aged Veterans, their carers & their families. The courses will look at staying online, using technology, emailing, using comparison websites, future planning and online advice. Active Plus; Active Plus are a local organisation that motivates and builds confidence. The courses are delivered by injured military veterans and are a fun and informative way to meet new people and try something new. The service also provides; Access to the statutory Carers Assessment ; Help to access Carers Personal Budget (if eligible); Tailored Support and assistance for the person who is caring; Access to carers support groups; Access to workshop based; Information activities; Carers Newsletter and Carers Card for local discounts (Plymouth).

Who runs this service

  • Improving Lives Plymouth

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone born before January 1st 1950 who completed at least one day of service with any of the Armed Forces or who completed National Service, their families and their carers.
  • Must be a resident within Plymouth City Council local Authority, Cornwall or Isles of Scilly

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 24/01/18 to 14/03/18

Alzheimer's Society
