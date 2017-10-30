Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Expert Patients Programme - Wythenshawe

Wythenshawe Forum Health Forum Square Civic Centre Wythenshawe, Manchester, Greater Manchester,
M22 5RX
0161 371 2105
www.uhsm.nhs.uk/community/Pages/EPP.aspx
smu-tr.epp@nhs.net

About Expert Patients Programme - Wythenshawe

Expert Patients Programme (EPP) builds on the principal that people who live with long-term health problems know best how their condition affects the way they feel on a day to day basis, their lifestyle and ability to accomplish activities important to them. The course also looks at ways to positively manage symptoms and changing emotions that can be brought about by living with long-term health conditions. The UK and international evidence into the effectiveness of the programme has been excellent - EPP is the leading self-management/self-care programme in the UK. The course consists of six weekly sessions lasting two and a half hours, once a week with a 20 min refreshment break.

Who runs this service

  • University Hospital of South Manchester NHS Trust (UHSM)

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 18 and above living with any long-term condition and/or their carers or family members. Referrals can be from any organisation and self-referrals from patients/carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17

Alzheimer's Society
