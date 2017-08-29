About Lifelong Learning Advice

Age UK Sutton provides an opportunity for people to do all those things they never had time for before: learning a new language, taking up a musical instrument, studying for a degree, etc. This programme gives people the chance to expand their horizons, acquiring new skills and enriching their life whilst keeping themselves mentally active and, of course, making new friends. There are many activities and courses available, according to people's skills, interests and budget.