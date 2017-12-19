If you are a carer, family member or are a friend of someone that has recently been diagnosed with dementia, then the Information Programme for South Asian Families can help you. This programme is a series of workshops that provides information and advice on understanding dementia, legal and money matters, coping day to day and finding the right support and care.
Support group
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18