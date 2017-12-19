Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Information programme

The Coach House, Main Road, Ombersley, Droitwich,
WR9 0EW
01905 621868
(Monday-Friday, 09:00-17:00)
alzheimers.org.uk
worcestershire@alzheimers.org.uk

About Information programme

If you are a carer, family member or are a friend of someone that has recently been diagnosed with dementia, then the Information Programme for South Asian Families can help you. This programme is a series of workshops that provides information and advice on understanding dementia, legal and money matters, coping day to day and finding the right support and care.

Who runs this service

  • Alzheimer's Society

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • South Asian carers, families and friends

Service available

  • Monday-Friday, 09:00-17:00
  • Please contact the service provider to book a place.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017