Domiciliary care

Innovations Wiltshire Limited - Pelham Court

Pelham Court, London Road, Marlborough,
SN8 2AG
01672 514339
www.innovationswiltshireltd.co.uk

Local authority

  • Wiltshire

Who runs this service

  • Innovations Wiltshire Limited

Registered manager

Sally Rhodes

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Good
