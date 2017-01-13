Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Islington Council Supported Living Service for Adults with Learning Disabilities

7 Newington Barrow Way, London,
N7 7EP
020 7527 8916
www.islington.gov.uk

Local authority

  • Islington

Who runs this service

  • Islington Social Services

Registered manager

Maggie Paris

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
