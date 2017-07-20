Ivy Court is in a quiet residential location, close enough to local transport links for easy access to other parts of Norwich and the wider Norfolk area. The home has been purpose-built to provide a complete care pathway for residents as well as to enable mobility in a safe environment. The home aims to support residents to be as independent as possible, safe in the knowledge that it can cater for them both now and in the future, if their care needs change.

