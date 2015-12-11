Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Nursing home

Jack Dormand Care Home

Fourth Street, Hordon, Peterlee,
SR8 4LD
0191 518 0542
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/jack-dormand

About Jack Dormand Care Home

Jack Dormand is a purpose-built home offering dementia, nursing and residential care close to the coast in the heart of Horden, County Durham. Many rooms have views of the sea or across the village, and each features a nurse call system, TV points and wash room facilities. The home has a GP service, a sensory room and activity area, a bar service, and arranges regular visits from a mobile beautician and hairdresser. Staff organise activities such as quizzes, gentle exercise, flower arranging, pet therapy, coffee mornings, musical events and performances by professional entertainers, local performers and school children, plus residents go on regular outings to local places of interest. There_s a courtyard garden and sheltered patio with views across Horden village, and residents can enjoy keeping the raised flower beds smart.

Accommodation

  • 43Residents
  • 43Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Durham

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Ann Shillaw

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Day care Day care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Bar Bar
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
