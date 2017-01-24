Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Jasmine Care South East Limited

17 Brooker Close, Boughton Monchelsea, Maidstone,
ME17 4UY
01622 759946

Local authority

  • Kent

Who runs this service

  • Jasmine Care (South East) Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
