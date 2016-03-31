Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Jigsaw Creative Care limited

Unit 1B, Priory Court, Wood Lane, Beech Hill, Reading,
RG7 2BJ
0118 988 9686
www.jigsawcreativecare.co.uk

Local authority

  • West Berkshire

Who runs this service

  • Jigsaw Creative Care Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
