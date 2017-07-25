Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

JLKare and Support Limited

Unit 7 & 8, West Cross Shopping Centre, Oldbury Road, Smethwick,
B66 1JG
07803 547117
www.jlkare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Sandwell

Who runs this service

  • JLKare and Support Limited

Registered manager

Jane Linda Nock

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Outstanding
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
