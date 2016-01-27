Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

JLNCare

123 Cannon Street, First floor, Abchurch House, London,
EC4N 5AX
020 7283 1199
www.jlncare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Corporation of London

Who runs this service

  • JLNCare Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
