Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

JM Carehomes Limited

73 St Helens Road, Westcliff-on-Sea,
SS0 7LF
01702 213277
www.jmcarehomes.com

Local authority

  • Southend-on-Sea

Who runs this service

  • JM Carehomes Limited

Registered manager

John Mitchell

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017