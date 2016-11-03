John Joseph Powell Nursing Home is located in Prescot within easy reach of local amenities and good access to the M57. The home offers nursing and end-of-life care. The decor is elegant and contemporary using neutral tones to create a relaxing atmosphere. All rooms have a TV, telephone and nurse call point. The home has a water feature in the courtyard and residents are encouraged to spend time enjoying the garden. John Joseph Powell is accessible for all with wheelchair access points and handrails throughout.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.