Residential care home

Juniper House Residential Care Home

2 Oak View Way, St Johns, Worcester,
WR2 5FJ
01905 676950
www.sanctuary-care.co.uk/care-homes-worcestershire/juniper-house-residential-care-home

About Juniper House Residential Care Home

A luxurious new home that is part of the wider Sanctuary Grove development, Juniper is a stone's throw from St John's centre in Worcester and is Sanctuary Care's flagship home in Worcestershire. The bedrooms have en-suite wet rooms. The lounge areas and garden room are all places for residents to enjoy spending quality time with friends and family, who are always welcome to visit. A dedicated catering team provide residents with a wide variety of menu options, with freshly baked cakes served daily with afternoon tea. Outside, the home's gardens are landscaped with raised flower beds for those who enjoy gardening. The home's activities leader supports residents to take part in meaningful activities, whether revisiting an old past-time or embarking on something new. In the neighbouring central hub there is a hairdressing salon and cafe, which Juniper's residents are also welcome to use.

Accommodation

  • 60Residents
  • 60Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Worcestershire

Who runs this service

  • Sanctuary Care Limited

Registered manager

Cynthia Hawkins

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

