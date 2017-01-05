Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

KAF Healthcare Training Centre Ltd

Unit 22 Barking Enterprise Centre, 50 Cambridge Road, Barking,
IG11 8FG
020 8090 2254
www.kaftraining-recruitmentagency.co.uk

Local authority

  • Barking & Dagenham

Who runs this service

  • KAF Health Care Training Centre Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
