Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Kamino Homecare Ltd

89A High Road, London,
N22 6BB
020 7993 6645

Local authority

  • Haringey

Who runs this service

  • Kamino Homecare LTD

Registered manager

Khadra Ismail

Registered specialist services

  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017