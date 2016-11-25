Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Kanssas Home Care Ltd

Unit W63, Bruce Grove Business Centre, 560-568 High Road, London,
N17 9TA
07761 434956

Local authority

  • Haringey

Who runs this service

  • Kanssas Home Care Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017