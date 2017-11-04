Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Kare Plus Mansfield

North Nottinghamshire Business Centre, 32 Rosemary Street, Unit 9, Mansfield,
NG18 1QL
01623 272722
www.kareplus.co.uk/mansfield

Local authority

  • Nottinghamshire

Who runs this service

  • Saharaa Limited

Registered manager

Stacey Nelson

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
