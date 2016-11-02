Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Kemble Care LLP

Sigeric Business Park, Holme Lacy Road, Hereford,
HR2 6BQ
01432 352443
www.kemblecare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Herefordshire

Who runs this service

  • Kemble Care LLP

Registered manager

Cathy Watkins

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017