Domiciliary care

Kennores Healthcare Recruitment Limited

Suite 34, The Sugar Refinery, Sugar Mill Business Park, Dewsbury Road, Leeds,
LS11 7DF
0113 272 1839
www.kennoreshealthcarerecruitment.com

Local authority

  • Leeds

Who runs this service

  • Kennores Healthcare Recruitment Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
