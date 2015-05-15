Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Residential care home

Kent House

George Street, Okehampton,
EX20 1HR
01837 52568
www.stone-haven.co.uk

About Kent House

Kent House is a Victorian building close to the centre of Okehampton, offering long-term, respite and day care. The home has plenty of communal living space, including two lounges, a dining room and a conservatory and is set in its own gardens. There is a visiting hairdresser, chiropodist, dentist and optician. The home has a sensory room and library and an activities co-ordinator. The recent arrival of a Nintendo Wii is apparently proving a real hit with residents!

Accommodation

  • 27Residents
  • 11Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 14Single rooms without en suite WC
  • 2Shared rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Devon

Who runs this service

  • Stonehaven (Healthcare) Ltd

Registered manager

Julie Smith

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Stairlift Stairlift
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
