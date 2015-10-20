Kesteven Grange is a purpose-built home offering dementia, residential and respite care in Hull, easily reached from the A63. Many bedrooms have washroom facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system, while some have views across the garden. The home has a GP service, hairdressing salon, chiropody and other therapies, a mobile shop and a bar service. Organised activities include arts and crafts, quizzes, music therapy, flower arranging, animal therapy, coffee mornings and outings to local places of interest including the library, park and the museum. An attractive courtyard, secure patio area and decking areas are popular places to sit, and the keen gardeners among the residents help keep it looking good.

