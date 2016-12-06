Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Key Care & Support Limited

3rd Floor, Citibase, 40 Princess Street, Manchester,
M1 6DE
0161 234 0147
www.keycareandsupport.com

Local authority

  • Manchester

Who runs this service

  • Key Care and Support Ltd

Registered manager

Ian Finch

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017