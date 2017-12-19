Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Keynes Care Service Ltd

224 Upper Fifth Street, Milton Keynes,
MK9 2HR
07888 831871

Local authority

  • Milton Keynes

Who runs this service

  • Keynes Care Services Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017