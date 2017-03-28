Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Kingfisher Care (Midlands) Ltd

Unit 35, Sparkenhoe Business Centre, Hinckley,
LE10 1UB
01455 616493

Local authority

  • Leicestershire

Who runs this service

  • Kingfisher Care (Midlands) Ltd

Registered manager

Christine Bowler

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
