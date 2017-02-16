Kingsfield is located in Ashton-Under-Lyne and is easily accessible from the M60. The homes offers residential care, day care and dementia care for long-term and short-stay residents. The home is able to offer a range of room types including some with en suite, walk-in shower facilities and patio doors that open on to the courtyard garden. Kingsfield has a homely feel and residents are encouraged to bring items from home to personalise their own space. Dining areas and lounges are available for those who enjoy socialising with others while those who like their own space can take a walk in the garden or enjoy one of the smaller quiet areas. The home offers a sunlight therapy room with relaxing wave music as well as a hairdressing salon and a varied social program.

