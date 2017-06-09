Kingston House is situated in the village of Derry Hill, mid-way between Calne and Chippenham, in the Wiltshire countryside. The home provides residential care to older people and the home has a specialist dementia centre called Lavender Lodge. Accommodation in both the main house and Lavender Lodge has spacious en-suite bedrooms. There are three comfortable lounges as well as a library. Other facilities include a hair salon, sun lounge and landscaped gardens. Residents regularly pop out for a pub lunch, visit the local garden centre or venture a little further afield. The meals are freshly prepared and individual special dietary requirements are catered for.

