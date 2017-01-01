Situated in Campbeltown, Western Scotland, with views over the nearby loch, harbour and surrounding countryside, Kintyre Care Home is a purpose-built home offering dementia, nursing and residential care. All bedrooms have en suite facilities, are wheelchair friendly, and have TV aerial points and a nurse call system. The home has a relatives_ room with sofa bed for visitors who wish to stay over. It has a GP service, hairdressing salon, chiropody and alternative therapy services and mobile shop. Organised activities include visits from professional entertainers, trips to the sea front, garden centres and other places of interest, and animal therapy. There_s a courtyard garden and a patio area with views of the nearby loch.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.