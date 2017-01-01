Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Residential care home

Kintyre Care Centre

Shore Street, Campbeltown,
PA28 6BS
01586 553615

About Kintyre Care Centre

Situated in Campbeltown, Western Scotland, with views over the nearby loch, harbour and surrounding countryside, Kintyre Care Home is a purpose-built home offering dementia, nursing and residential care. All bedrooms have en suite facilities, are wheelchair friendly, and have TV aerial points and a nurse call system. The home has a relatives_ room with sofa bed for visitors who wish to stay over. It has a GP service, hairdressing salon, chiropody and alternative therapy services and mobile shop. Organised activities include visits from professional entertainers, trips to the sea front, garden centres and other places of interest, and animal therapy. There_s a courtyard garden and a patio area with views of the nearby loch.

Accommodation

  • 40Residents
  • 40Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Argyll & Bute

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017