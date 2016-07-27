Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Nursing home

Kippingtons Nursing Home

Grange Road, Oak Lane, Sevenoaks,
TN13 2PG
01732 451829
www.caringhomes.org

About Kippingtons Nursing Home

Kippington is a beautiful Victorian building that has been converted to provide residential and nursing care, including trial stays, short-stay breaks and convalescent care. The home works to the nationally accredited Gold Standard Framework in palliative care. This enables residents nearing the end of their lives to remain in their care home, rather than having to relocate to a hospital or a hospice at such a difficult time.

Accommodation

  • 51Residents
  • 19Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 32Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Kent

Who runs this service

  • Caring Homes Healthcare Group Limited

Registered manager

Edwin Cabagui

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • Stairlift Stairlift
  • TV lounge TV lounge
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017