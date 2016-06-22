Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Residential care home

Kirkby House Residential Care Home

James Holt Avenue, Kirkby, Knowsley,
L32 5TD
0151 289 9202

About Kirkby House Residential Care Home

Kirkby House is located in Kirkby, Liverpool and is easily accessible from the M57. A complete refurbishment in 2013 allows the home to offer dementia care, end-of-life care and day care for long-term and short-stay residents. The home is able to offer a range of room types to suit all including some with en suites and patio doors that open on to the courtyard garden. Kirkby House has a homely feel and residents are encouraged to bring items from home to personalise their own space. Dining areas and lounges are available for those who enjoy socialising with others while those who like their own space can take a walk in the leafy gardens or enjoy one of the smaller quiet areas. The home offers a sunlight therapy room as well as a hairdressing salon and a varied social program.

Accommodation

  • 44Residents
  • 31Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 13Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Knowsley

Who runs this service

  • Meridian Healthcare Limited

Registered manager

Tracey Conlin

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

