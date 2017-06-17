Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Kit Care Agency

27a Chesapeake Road, Chaddesden, Derby,
DE21 6RB
01332 230222

Local authority

  • Derby

Who runs this service

  • Guy Peters

Registered manager

Marina Wheeler

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
