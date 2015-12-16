Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Knights Home Care Services Ltd

Unit C1, Control and Power Engineering Building, Fox Covert Lane, Misterton, Doncaster,
DN10 4ER
01427 891483
www.knightshomecare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Nottinghamshire

Who runs this service

  • Knights Home Care Services Ltd

Registered manager

Jemma Elaine Ryalls

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
