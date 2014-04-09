Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Knowsley

Knowsley Resource & Recovery Centre, Whiston Hospital, Warrington Road, Prescot,
L35 5DR
01925 664000
www.5boroughspartnership.nhs.uk

Local authority

  • Knowsley

Who runs this service

  • North West Boroughs Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Dementia
