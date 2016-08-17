Situated in Huyton, Knowsley Manor is a purpose-built home offering dementia nursing care. It has a quiet lounge called _Memory Lane_ for residents to relax and unwind, plus a small cinema and themed areas with sensory boards and memorabilia, as well as an activities room for hobbies and socialising. Organised activities include professional entertainers, music therapy, baking, gentle exercise and performances from local school children. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system. There_s a patio, courtyard and large landscaped garden that is a great place for garden enthusiasts, who have access to the greenhouse and who also enjoy helping to keep the raised flowerbeds and herb garden looking good.

