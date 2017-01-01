Kyle Court is a purpose-built home offering dementia, nursing and end of life care in Paisley, Renfrewshire, not far from the M8. Residents can pursue their hobbies and socialise with friends and family in the activity room and the caf? area where they also have computer and internet access. There_s a GP service and a hairdressing salon, and organised activities include arts and crafts, baking and performances from local school children, and the home has its own minibus. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system. Green-fingered enthusiasts can help to keep the vegetable and herb garden looking good as part of the mature garden.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.