Domiciliary care

L'Arche Kent

18a St Radigunds Street, Canterbury,
CT1 2AA
01227 643025
www.larche.org.uk

Local authority

  • Kent

Who runs this service

  • L'Arche

Registered manager

Carol Hall

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
