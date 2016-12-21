Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Lady Anne Care Agency

59 Teignmouth Road, Teignmouth,
TQ14 8UR
01626 778808

Local authority

  • Devon

Who runs this service

  • Mrs Delya A White

Registered manager

Chris Woodward

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
