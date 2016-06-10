Ladywood is a large, specially-converted home offering nursing, residential and respite care near Ilkeston and close to the M1. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system. There is a GP service, a hairdressing salon, plus chiropody and alternative therapy services. Residents enjoy stimulating sensory sessions in the sensory room, which incorporates movement, light and touch. The activities room allows them to pursue hobbies and interests, and organises activities include arts and crafts, professional entertainers, gardening and minibus outings. There_s a courtyard garden, greenhouse, and a patio area with comfortable seating.

